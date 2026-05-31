Haryana government to register gig workers

The state government is mulling a campaign to register gig workers to provide them social security.

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CM Nayab Singh Saini said the current financial year’s Budget has focused to extend social security and other benefits to gig workers. “To ensure that eligible persons receive due benefits, it is necessary that all gig workers are registered. A campaign should be launched to complete the registration,” he said.

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The Chief Minister said this while reviewing the roadmap and action plan of the Labour Department for the next five years under Haryana Vision 2047 at the Haryana Civil Secretariat.

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Principal Secretary, Labour Department, Rajeev Ranjan informed that at present 21,777 gig workers have been registered in the state and the process of registering the remaining workers is underway. For this, the department is collecting information by deputing officials to various platforms.