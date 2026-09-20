Haryana Government transfers 10 IPS, HPS officers

The Haryana government on Sunday issued fresh transfer orders for 10 IPS and HPS officers with immediate effect.

The 2014-batch IPS officer Rajesh Kumar has been posted as SP, Law and Order, with additional charge of SP, Special Task Force (STF), and SP, Social Outreach, Panchkula.

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Parbina P has been posted as SP, Government Railway Police, Ambala Cantt, relieving Nitika Gahlaut of the charge.

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Rajesh Mohan has been posted as DCP, Central Faridabad, while Prateek Gahlot will be DCP, Manesar, with additional charge of Commandant, 4th India Reserve Battalion (IRB), Manesar.

Ayush Yadav has been posted as DCP, South, Gurugram, and Jaibir Singh as DCP, Crime, Faridabad.

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Narinder Singh will serve as SP, State Crime Branch (SCB).

HPS officer Usha Devi has been posted as SP, SCB, and SP, Social Outreach, while Jitender Gehlawat will be DCP, Gohana, with additional charge of DCP, Crime, Sonepat.

Hitesh Yadav has been posted as DCP, Bahadurgarh.