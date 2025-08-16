Haryana Government transfers 3 IPS, 2 HPS officers

The Haryana Government has transferred three IPS officers and two HPS officers with immediate effect.

Advertisement

Bhiwani SP Manbir SIngh has been transferred as SP, ERSS. The action has been taken following the murder of a female schoolteacher on August 13. Her family members had accused the police of delaying the registration of a complaint in the matter.

Sumit Kumar, Commandant, 5th Bn, HAP, has been appointed as the new Bhiwani SP. IPS Surinder Singh Bhoria will replace Sumit Kumar and will also handle the charge of SP, HSNCB.

Advertisement

HPS Amit Dahiya will now hold the charge of DCP Crime in Jhajjar, and HPS Pankhuri Kumar will take the charge of SP Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ambala.