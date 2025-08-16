DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana Government transfers 3 IPS, 2 HPS officers

Haryana Government transfers 3 IPS, 2 HPS officers

Bhiwani SP Manbir SIngh transferred as SP, ERSS
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:26 PM Aug 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Haryana Government has transferred three IPS officers and two HPS officers with immediate effect.

Advertisement

Bhiwani SP Manbir SIngh has been transferred as SP, ERSS. The action has been taken following the murder of a female schoolteacher on August 13. Her family members had accused the police of delaying the registration of a complaint in the matter.

Sumit Kumar, Commandant, 5th Bn, HAP, has been appointed as the new Bhiwani SP. IPS Surinder Singh Bhoria will replace Sumit Kumar and will also handle the charge of SP, HSNCB.

Advertisement

HPS Amit Dahiya will now hold the charge of DCP Crime in Jhajjar, and HPS Pankhuri Kumar will take the charge of SP Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ambala.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts