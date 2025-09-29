Haryana Government transfers six senior IPS officers

The Haryana Government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of six senior IPS officers with immediate effect.

According to the Home Department notification, Charu Bali (IPS: 1995), presently ADGP/RTC Bhondsi, Gurugram, with additional charge of Bhondsi Police Complex, has been given the charge of ADGP/State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana, in addition to her present duties.

Puran Kumar (IPS: 2001), ADGP Rohtak Range, has been posted as IG/PTC, Sunaria, Rohtak. He replaces Ashok Kumar (IPS: 2006), who has now been appointed IGP/CID, Haryana.

Maneesh Chaudhry (IPS: 2005), who was holding the charge of IGP/CID, Haryana along with IG, Railways and Commando, Panchkula, will now exclusively serve as IG, Railways and Commando (Haryana), Panchkula.

Simardeep Singh (IPS: 2007), IGP/Law & Order (H) and IGP/IRB, Bhondsi, has been transferred as IGP/Rohtak Range and will continue as IGP/IRB, Bhondsi.

Kuldeep Singh (IPS: 2007), IGP/ACB Panchkula and IGP/HSEnB Panchkula, has been posted as IGP/HSEnB, Panchkula, and IGP/Law & Order (H).