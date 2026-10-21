From Singapore’s technology-driven economy to Sweden’s industrial expertise, the Haryana Government is exploring global partnerships to accelerate economic growth, attract investment and generate employment. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visits to the two countries, ahead of the completion of his two years in office, have focused on technology, manufacturing and logistics.

The outreach is part of the state’s broader push to expand its industrial base ahead of the ‘Happening Haryana Global Investor Summit 2027’, likely to be held in March-April next year. While the visits mark a beginning, more visits to foreign countries and other states are planned over the next few months to showcase Haryana as an investment destination.

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A key outcome of the Sweden visit is the proposed sister-city partnership between Gurugram and Stockholm. The initiative aims to promote urban innovation, investment and sustainable development while addressing Gurugram’s challenges, including sanitation, waterlogging, transport and traffic congestion.

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Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goyal, who accompanied the Chief Minister to Sweden, said it was the first visit by a Haryana Chief Minister to the country to attract investment. Swedish companies showed considerable interest in the state, with several expressing their willingness to invest and existing investors indicating plans to expand operations.

Goyal said the proposed sister-city partnership could help improve Gurugram’s urban infrastructure and give it a more European and cosmopolitan character. A team of Swedish consultants and technical experts is expected to visit Haryana in the next three to four months to study the city’s challenges and explore solutions through technology and expertise exchange. The minister expressed hope that the collaboration would bring visible changes on the ground within a year.

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Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Amit Aggarwal, said the Chief Minister held productive meetings with investors in Singapore to attract domestic and global investment ahead of the summit. The government is showcasing its industrial policies and incentives to investors across sectors.

Aggarwal said the state had enhanced subsidies, introduced capital subsidies and formulated 10 new sector-specific policies, besides an MSME policy, to meet the requirements of different industries.

Haryana has set a target of attracting Rs 5 lakh crore in investment over five years and has received firm commitments worth around Rs 2 lakh crore. Projects involving Rs 70,000-80,000 crore have moved to the implementation stage, he said.

Investor interest is growing in both established and emerging industrial sectors. During the Singapore visit, memorandums of understanding worth Rs 5,500 crore were signed, which Aggarwal described as confirmed commitments.

The Chief Minister had earlier visited Japan and cities such as Mumbai to attract investment. Sources said a delegation was visiting Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat, while visits to other European countries and the US were planned over the next three months.