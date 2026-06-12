Haryana Governor announces Rs 2L aid for Rohtak fire victims

Haryana Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh has announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic fire incident in the D-Park market area of Rohtak. The devastating blaze, which broke out on June 9, engulfed several establishments in one of the city’s oldest and busiest market areas. It claimed three lives and caused extensive damage to numerous shops. Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Prof Ghosh conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

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