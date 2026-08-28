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Home / Haryana / Haryana Governor directs varsities to comply with Acts, statutes

Haryana Governor directs varsities to comply with Acts, statutes

Directive follows plaints of financial irregularities, misuse of powers

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 08:32 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Taking serious note of complaints alleging financial irregularities, misuse of official powers, corrupt practices and administrative lapses in universities across the state, Haryana Governor and Chancellor has directed all Vice-Chancellors and Registrars to strictly comply with the provisions of the respective University Acts and statutes.

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The directive comes amid complaints received by the Governor’s office alleging financial irregularities, misuse of powers and violations of Acts. A number of such complaints have been received from Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST) through teaching and non-teaching employees’ unions. Complaints have also been received from other universities.

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In a letter to all VCs and Registrars, the Chancellor directed that all decisions and actions relating to projects, including expansion and construction works, allotment of tenders, appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff, promotions, transfers and other administrative matters be undertaken in accordance with the provisions of the concerned Acts, statutes, ordinances, rules and regulations, as applicable.

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The universities have further been advised to maintain complete transparency, fairness and due process in all such matters and ensure that no decision is taken in violation of prescribed statutory provisions and established procedures.

The Governor-Chancellor also directed that any attempt to exercise undue influence or bring external pressure on university authorities in connection with any administrative, financial, academic or establishment matter should immediately be brought to the notice of the Secretary to the Governor directly, the letter stated.

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Dr Ajay Dabas, president of teachers’ association, DCRUST, said two representations had been submitted regarding gross violations of the statutes and clauses of the University Act in the constitution of the university, including the appointment of members of the Executive Council and deans of various faculties by the university administration.

He alleged misuse of public money, mismanagement of student funds, misuse of public money in the appointment of a legal adviser, illegal engagement of standing counsel as a retainer and misuse of powers. He also alleged that all projects were being stopped and promotions of teaching and non-teaching staff had remained pending for the past three years.

Dr Vinod Goyal, president of the Guru Jambheshwar University Teachers Association (GJUTA), said he had submitted several representations regarding alleged violations of the University Act and statutes in the appointment of deans of faculties and chairpersons of various departments, besides discrimination in cash promotions and withholding of pensionary benefits.

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