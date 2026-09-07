Haryana Governor extends tenure of Murthal varsity Vice-Chancellor
The extension of the tenure has been granted to ensure continuity in the university's academic and administrative functions
Shree Prakash Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science & Technology, Murthal. Photo: https://www.dcrustm.com/
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Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Monday extended the tenure of Shree Prakash Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science & Technology, Murthal (Sonepat), beyond September 7, until further orders or until a new Vice-Chancellor is appointed through due process, whichever is earlier.
The Governor acted on the recommendation of the Haryana government, in exercise of the powers vested in him under sub-section (4) of Section 10 of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science & Technology, Murthal Act, 2006.
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The extension of the tenure has been granted to ensure continuity in the university's academic and administrative functions, the Governor's order stated.
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