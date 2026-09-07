DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana Governor extends tenure of Murthal varsity Vice-Chancellor

Haryana Governor extends tenure of Murthal varsity Vice-Chancellor

The extension of the tenure has been granted to ensure continuity in the university's academic and administrative functions

article_Author
Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:39 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shree Prakash Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science & Technology, Murthal. Photo: https://www.dcrustm.com/
Advertisement

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Monday extended the tenure of Shree Prakash Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science & Technology, Murthal (Sonepat), beyond September 7, until further orders or until a new Vice-Chancellor is appointed through due process, whichever is earlier.

The Governor acted on the recommendation of the Haryana government, in exercise of the powers vested in him under sub-section (4) of Section 10 of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science & Technology, Murthal Act, 2006.

Advertisement

The extension of the tenure has been granted to ensure continuity in the university's academic and administrative functions, the Governor's order stated.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts