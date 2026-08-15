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Home / Haryana / Haryana Governor Ghosh hoists national flag in Jagadhri; says India marching towards developed nation status

Haryana Governor Ghosh hoists national flag in Jagadhri; says India marching towards developed nation status

Highlighting Haryana’s progress, he said farmers in the state have made a substantial contribution to agricultural production by adopting modern technologies, and the government is empowering them through various schemes

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 07:52 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Haryana Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh hoists the national flag during the state-level Independence Day celebration in Yamunanagar on Saturday.
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Haryana Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Saturday said that since Independence, India has traversed an inspiring journey of development and today ranks among the world’s leading economies, advancing rapidly towards becoming a developed nation.

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The Governor was the Chief Guest at the state-level Independence Day celebration held at the Grain Market in Jagadhri, Yamunanagar district. He hoisted the national flag, inspected the parade, and extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state. Earlier, he paid tribute to martyrs at Shaheed Smarak Sthal. His wife, Mitra Ghosh, was also present.

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Paying homage to freedom fighters, the Governor said, “It is due to their sacrifices and struggles that we have the privilege of living in an independent India.”

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Highlighting Haryana’s progress, he said farmers in the state have made a substantial contribution to agricultural production by adopting modern technologies, and the government is empowering them through various schemes.

He noted that Haryana is also achieving new milestones in education, with the government increasing the education budget by about 10% in the 2026-27 Budget. “The state government is committed to providing quality healthcare services to every citizen through several initiatives,” the Governor added.

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He further said that despite accounting for about 2.2% of the country’s population, Haryana consistently produces world-class athletes and has emerged as the top medal-winning state for India in the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.

The Governor also mentioned the inauguration of India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that the initiative would give India a new identity in eco-friendly transportation.

He added that Yamunanagar district is renowned across the country for its plywood, paper, stainless steel utensils, and sugar industries, which play a vital role in strengthening Haryana’s economy.

A march past and vibrant cultural programmes were organised to mark the occasion. The Governor also honoured the widows of war heroes and flagged off a Red Cross ambulance.

Dignitaries present included Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal, IG Pankaj Nain, District and Sessions Judge Dayanand Bhardwaj, DC Preeti, SP Kamaldeep Goyal, Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, former minister Kanwarpal Gujjar, Chief Minister’s Special Officer (Grievance Redressal) Bhopal Singh Khadri, Mayor Suman Bahamani, BJP District President Rajesh Sapra, ADC Naveen Ahuja, and other officials.

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