Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya inaugurated the 73rd All India Police Volleyball Cluster tournament 2024-25 at Vachher Stadium in Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, on Friday. The tournament will feature competitions in both volleyball and sepak takraw for men and women. A total of 1,088 players, including 791 men, 297 women, and 65 technical officials of 49 teams in the men's category and 28 teams in the women's category are competing for medals in the events.

The Governor emphasised the crucial role of police forces in maintaining national security and highlighted Haryana’s rich sports culture. He also praised the contribution of police personnel in promoting sports.

“Haryana has always been at the forefront in sports and our police personnel have played a significant role in this achievement. Many of our officers have brought laurels to the state and nation at national and international levels. I applaud the Haryana Police for organising such events, which uplift the sporting spirit and enhance the state's reputation."

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur acknowledged the increasing challenges in policing. He said, “The nature of police work is becoming more demanding each day. Despite these challenges, our officers balance their duties with passion for sports. I am proud that several police personnel have excelled at national and international levels, bringing honour to both the force and the state."