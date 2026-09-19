DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana Governor puts GJUST appointments, promotions, financial decisions on hold

Haryana Governor puts GJUST appointments, promotions, financial decisions on hold

Chancellor cites alleged violations of University Act, govt directions during former VC’s extension

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:23 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST). File photo
Advertisement

The Haryana Governor has put on hold all major appointments, promotions and financial decisions taken at the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, during the extension period of former Vice-Chancellor Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi.

The Governor’s office, which is also the Chancellor of the university, sent a communication in this regard to the Vice-Chancellor of the university on Friday.

Advertisement

The decision to put these decisions on hold was reportedly taken in view of complaints of “alleged abuse of power and continued illegal/arbitrary appointments and administrative decisions” despite the postponement of the Executive Council meeting and specific directions from the state government.

Advertisement

The letter, addressed to the incumbent VC, who is also acting Vice-Chancellor as a regular VC is yet to be appointed after Prof Bishnoi left office, stated that the Governor-Chancellor had observed that the functioning of Prof Bishnoi during his extension period had not been in accordance with the provisions of the University Act and was in “complete disobedience” of government instructions issued on August 12 and August 20.

The letter said the Chancellor had directed the university to immediately ensure conformity with the Act and Statutes and to “stay all ongoing recruitments, promotions, interviews, Selection Committee Meetings, and any major policy or financial decisions initiated during the extension period of Vice-Chancellor Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi.”

Advertisement

It further directed the Registrar, Finance Officer and Controller of Examinations not to issue any appointment or promotion letters or disburse salaries or allowances against any unauthorised appointments. The directions were to take effect “with immediate effect, pending further verification and inquiry by the Government”.

Prof Vinod Kumar Goyal, president of the Guru Jambheshwar University Teachers Association (GJUTA), said the association had raised the issue with the state government, including the Governor, Chief Minister and Education Minister, regarding the alleged arbitrary and selective behaviour of the university authorities.

He welcomed the decision, stating that it would put an end to arbitrary and “dictatorial” decision-making in universities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts