Haryana Governor puts GJUST appointments, promotions, financial decisions on hold

The Haryana Governor has put on hold all major appointments, promotions and financial decisions taken at the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, during the extension period of former Vice-Chancellor Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi.

The Governor’s office, which is also the Chancellor of the university, sent a communication in this regard to the Vice-Chancellor of the university on Friday.

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The decision to put these decisions on hold was reportedly taken in view of complaints of “alleged abuse of power and continued illegal/arbitrary appointments and administrative decisions” despite the postponement of the Executive Council meeting and specific directions from the state government.

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The letter, addressed to the incumbent VC, who is also acting Vice-Chancellor as a regular VC is yet to be appointed after Prof Bishnoi left office, stated that the Governor-Chancellor had observed that the functioning of Prof Bishnoi during his extension period had not been in accordance with the provisions of the University Act and was in “complete disobedience” of government instructions issued on August 12 and August 20.

The letter said the Chancellor had directed the university to immediately ensure conformity with the Act and Statutes and to “stay all ongoing recruitments, promotions, interviews, Selection Committee Meetings, and any major policy or financial decisions initiated during the extension period of Vice-Chancellor Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi.”

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It further directed the Registrar, Finance Officer and Controller of Examinations not to issue any appointment or promotion letters or disburse salaries or allowances against any unauthorised appointments. The directions were to take effect “with immediate effect, pending further verification and inquiry by the Government”.

Prof Vinod Kumar Goyal, president of the Guru Jambheshwar University Teachers Association (GJUTA), said the association had raised the issue with the state government, including the Governor, Chief Minister and Education Minister, regarding the alleged arbitrary and selective behaviour of the university authorities.

He welcomed the decision, stating that it would put an end to arbitrary and “dictatorial” decision-making in universities.