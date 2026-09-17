In a setback to the administration of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, the Chancellor-cum-Governor of Haryana has set aside the university’s February 27, 2025, orders nominating members to its Executive Council (EC).

The Chancellor has directed the university to nominate eligible members strictly in accordance with the established principles of rotation and seniority.

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The university administration had nominated five professors to the EC on February 27 last year. They included the Deans of the Faculties of Architecture, Urban and Town Planning; Management Studies; and Education, besides Professor Manoj Kumar Duhan of the Department of Electronics and Communication and Professor Ashok Kumar Sharma of the Department of Chemistry.

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The Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Teachers’ Association subsequently raised objections, alleging that the constitution of the EC was in violation of the University Act and statutes.

According to the association, the University Act provides for nomination of three deans by the Vice-Chancellor through rotation, in accordance with the prescribed procedure. It also provides for nomination of two professors, other than deans, by rotation on the basis of seniority.

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It alleged that the university had again nominated the Deans of Architecture, Urban and Town Planning; Management Studies; and Education, ignoring the turn of the Deans of Engineering and Technology, Information Technology and Computer Science, and Humanities and Social Sciences under the rotation principle.

Three university professors also approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, alleging violations of the University Act and statutes in the nomination of EC members. Following the court’s directions, the Chancellor conducted a personal hearing on August 7 and subsequently issued the order to the Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday.

Several attempts were made to contact DCRUST Vice-Chancellor Prof SP Singh for his response, but he did not respond.