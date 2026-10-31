Haryana govt agrees to fulfil 17 demands of rural sanitation workers

Minister for Development and Panchayats Krishan Lal Panwar on Saturday held a meeting with office-bearers of the Gramin Safai Karamchari Union, Haryana, and discussed their demands in detail. The meeting was held in a peaceful and cordial atmosphere.

The long-pending demands of rural sanitation workers were discussed, and all 17 demands were agreed upon. As part of the agreement, 12 requisition letters have also been issued.

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Panwar said the state government was committed to resolving the genuine problems of employees and protecting their interests.

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The Minister said rural sanitation workers played a key role in maintaining cleanliness in villages. Their work was not limited to sanitation, as they also made an important contribution to creating a clean and healthy rural environment. The state government respected their hard work and services, he added.

“Taking a positive approach to the demands of the employees, necessary orders have been issued as per the consensus. The aim of the government is to ensure that employees do not have to suffer unnecessarily for their rights and facilities. The concerned officers have also been directed to ensure effective implementation of the orders so that employees receive their benefits on time,” Panwar said.

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Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state government was continuously working towards the all-round development of villages and strengthening the rural system. The State Finance Commission (SFC) had released Rs 579 crore for the development of 6,230 gram panchayats in the state. The amount would accelerate development works and improve basic facilities in villages, the Minister said.

Sushil Sarwan, Director, Panchayat Department, said the department had taken necessary action in accordance with the agreement reached between the government and the union regarding the demands of rural sanitation workers.

Through a letter issued on September 10, directions had been given to provide several important facilities to the employees. These included payment of pending honorarium, payment of honorarium to eligible employees for the strike period in October 2023, an allowance of Rs 200 per day for duty outside their villages, an increase in the annual uniform allowance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000, and an increase in the washing allowance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.

In case of the death of a rural sanitation worker while on duty, one member of the deceased’s family would be provided a job on compassionate grounds. The BDPO office would also assist the family in the process of claiming EPF and ESI benefits. Further, the honorarium would be released by the seventh of every month, he said.

Basau Ram, president, and Vinod Kumar, secretary, of the Rural Safai Karamchari Union described the meeting as positive and satisfactory. They said the government had given a patient hearing to the employees’ demands and agreed to fulfil all 17 of them.