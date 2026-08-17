Haryana govt agrees to protest panel’s demands in Jeevan Kundu murder case

The Haryana government has agreed to the demands of the dharna committee demanding justice in the Jeevan Kundu murder case after a late-night meeting of a delegation of the committee with the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his residence in Chandigarh.

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The delegation has headed back to Hisar from Chandigarh and would take a final call on withdrawing the protest after discussing the government’s assurances with other members of the committee, who are sitting on dharna outside the Mini Secretariat, a member of the delegation said.

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The sources said that the meeting started at 11 pm and concluded at about 1 am. The Chief Minister along with some government officials discussed each of the committee’s four demands with the delegation.

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A member of the delegation informed that the state government has agreed on their main demands including withdrawal of the criminal cases registered in Hansi on August 15 against the activists, leading to the release of all 10 farmer activists. It has also agreed to return the vehicles seized during the protests to their owners and provide assistance to Kundu’s family, including government job for his wife and financial assistance.

Following the assurances from the CM, the dharna committee agreed to perform Kundu’s last rites at his native Kinala village today, 14 days after his murder.

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Former BJP state general secretary Surender Punia has mediated between the government and the committee. He accompanied a five-member delegation to Chandigarh for the meeting with the Chief Minister.

Earlier, a panchayat of various social organisations and farmers’ bodies associated with the protest had opposed the arrest of the 10 farmer activists following a clash with the police in Hansi on August 15 and demanded their immediate release. The arrested activists were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody before being sent to Bhondsi jail in Gurugram yesterday.

The committee had warned that if the talks with the Chief Minister failed to produce a satisfactory outcome, protesters could block the Hisar-Delhi, Hisar-Sirsa and Hisar-Chandigarh national highways from August 18.

The delegation member said that the dharna committee has never raised any demand about the encounter of the main accused, Ramesh Sharna.

“Such statements being circulated on social media platforms are wrong and without any basis,” he said, adding that the law would take its course.