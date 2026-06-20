Haryana Govt austerity drive ‘posturing’: Sampat Singh

Prof Sampat Singh, national patron of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and former state finance minister, on Friday dismissed the Haryana Government’s recent directives regarding austerity and energy conservation as mere “posturing”.

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Addressing a press conference, he said, “While the BJP government preaches frugality—advocating for reduced expenditure and energy savings—it simultaneously promotes unnecessary and wasteful spending. Crores of rupees were spent on delegates and officials at five-star hotels in Chandigarh during the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association event held from June 8 to 10.”

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He said the government should first reduce its expenditure by downsizing ministerial staff and administrative setups, following the model adopted by former CM Om Prakash Chautala. “The BJP government can function effectively with nine ministers instead of 15,” he said.

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He also demanded a reduction in the number of advisers and officials availing of government perks. He said while lakhs of talented and educated youth in Haryana were grappling with unemployment, certain “retired and favoured” IAS officers were repeatedly granted service extensions and reappointed to lucrative positions.