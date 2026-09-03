Haryana Govt caps teachers’ leave at 89 days to ease transfer drive

The Haryana School Education Department has asked its field officers not to grant teachers leave exceeding 89 days or extend any leave already sanctioned beyond this period until the completion of the ongoing online transfer drive.

Though the order did not specify any particular category of leave or cite reasons for imposing the restriction, a department official said the aim was to ensure the availability of teachers during the transfer process.

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The directive was issued by the Haryana Director General of Secondary Education on Wednesday to various wings and officials, including the Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training; all District Education Officers; District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs); and the principals of District Institutes of Education and Training, BITE and GETTI.

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“The directions have been issued amid the department's ongoing exercise for data verification and authentication for the upcoming online ‘Teachers Transfers Drive-2026’,” said the official.

Confirming the directives, Rohtak DEEO Bijendra Hooda said child care leave (CCL) of up to 89 days was generally granted under the applicable provisions. He said all teachers had been informed of the directives.

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Meanwhile, Haryana School Lecturer Association state president Satpal Sindhu has urged the state government to announce the schedule for the teachers’ transfer drive that had been awaited for several years. He said the transfers of trained graduate teachers and postgraduate teachers had been conducted only four times--in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022--since the online transfer policy was introduced.

Primary teachers, meanwhile, had participated in the online transfer exercise only once in 2016, he added.

“It has been four years since teachers last got an opportunity to participate in the transfer drive. In the meantime, the schedule was announced twice, but withdrawn on both occasions due to different reasons. Teachers are hopeful about the transfer drive this time. We demand that the government announce the schedule immediately after completion of the data verification and authentication process on September 9,” Sindhu said.