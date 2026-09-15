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Home / Haryana / Haryana Govt committed to procuring each grain from farmers: Agriculture Minister

Haryana Govt committed to procuring each grain from farmers: Agriculture Minister

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 01:22 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Minister for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Shyam Singh Rana addresses a press conference in Panipat on Monday.
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Shyam Singh Rana, Minister for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, on Monday said that the state government was committed to purchasing every single grain from farmers, and the process of government procurement at the mandis would begin immediately once the crop was ready.

Addressing a press conference at BJP’s district office in Panipat, Rana appealed to the farmers to bring their paddy crop to the mandis only after it was properly dried and matured so that they did not face any difficulties.

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The minister said that the state government had set a target to procure 58 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the upcoming season. “Even if market arrivals exceed this target, the government will procure the entire crop,” he added.

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The minister further said that the government was procuring various crops from the farmers at the minimum support price (MSP), adding that the ‘Bhavantar Bharpai Yojna’ was being effectively implemented to protect the farmers against market price fluctuations.

Rana said adequate stock of sugar was available in the state and the government was continuously striving to prevent any unexpected surge in prices and provide relief to common people.

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“The state government’s primary objective is to ensure that farmers receive a fair and timely payment for their produce and to maintain a transparent and smooth procurement process in grain markets across the state,” said Rana. BJP district president Dushyant Bhatt was present during the press conference.

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