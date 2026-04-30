Haryana Govt committed to provide all resources to students: Minister

Haryana’s Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda on Wednesday said the students should determine their goals and the state government would provide all resources required to achieve those goals.

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The minister said, “Through the Education Department’s ‘Mission Buniyaad’ and ‘Super-100’ initiative, the government is making efforts to realise the dreams of the students of Haryana. The students studying in the state’s government schools have set a new record by achieving an 89 per cent success rate in the JEE Advanced examination. To date, no other state in the country—neither through its private nor its government institutions—has achieved such a feat.”

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The Education Minister was speaking at the ‘Yashodeep Samman Samaroh’ held at the Haryana Super 100 campus at Barna village, a facility jointly run by the government and the Vikalp Foundation.

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Naveen Mishra, Director of the Vikalp Foundation, informed that a total of 235 students qualified for the JEE Advanced. Of total, 16 students cleared the exam with scores exceeding 99 percentile, 35 with over 98 percentile, 57 with over 97 percentile, and 85 with over 95 percentile.

Mahipal Dhanda stated that the requirements within the campus where the ‘Super 100’ classes were currently being conducted would be fully addressed by the government.

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He said earlier due to financial constraints, many families were unable to even provide their children with the necessary preparation to pursue advanced professional courses. “Union Minister and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recognised this issue and subsequently established a framework like the ‘Super 100.’ This initiative is effectively transforming public perception regarding government schools,” he said.

BJP district chief Tejinder Singh, SDM Aman Kumar, DEO Vinod Kumar and several other officials were present on the occasion.