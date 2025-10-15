Haryana Govt defends Aravali Zoo Safari Project in SC, says it’s ‘conservation-driven initiative’

Allaying environmental concerns over the proposed Aravali Zoo Safari Project in Gurugram and Nuh districts, the Haryana Government on Wednesday defended it, saying it’s a “conservation-driven initiative” aimed at ecological restoration, biodiversity conservation and sustainable eco-tourism.

In an affidavit filed in response to a petition by five retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers and ‘People for Aravalis’, the Haryana Government urged the top court to allow it to implement the proposed project of Development of Aravalli Zoo and Safari Park as it was in consonance with the latest rules, acts and guidelines of the Ministry of Environment and Forest & Climate Change and the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

The affidavit filed by Subhash Chander Yadav, Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Gurugram said it was proposed to be set up in only 3,300 acre and not 10,000 acre as originally envisaged.

“The proposed area is also 3300 acres instead of 10000 acres as envisaged earlier. The proposed area is located in one corner of the earlier proposed 10000 acres and the selected area has canopy density of less than 40% and is infested with invasive species in most of the area. The wildlife corridor will not be affected with the establishment of the proposed safari park in any manner,” the affidavit stated.

It alleged that the application filed by ex-IFS officers was “based on factual inaccuracies, misinterpretation of law, and outdated project details”.

A Bench led by CJI BR Gavai had on October 8 issued notice to the Haryana Government and ordered that until further orders the Haryana Government shall not take further steps for establishment of Aravali Zoo Safari Project.

On Wednesday, the Bench made it clear that the stay shall continue till further orders and posted the matter for hearing on November 11.

Citing possible adverse environmental impact on the Aravalis—one of India’s most ecologically sensitive regions known as the green lung of Delhi-NCR and a critical water recharge zone, the petitioners alleged that the project prioritised commercial interests over environmental restoration of the region.

However, asserting that the project was not aimed at commercial gains, the affidavit sought to highlight that “as per the amended Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam 1980, the establishment of zoos and safaris have been considered as forestry activity under Section 2 of Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam 1980.”

“The Aravalli Safari Park Project is a conservation-driven initiative by the Forest & Wildlife Department, Government of Haryana, aimed at ecological restoration, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable eco-tourism in compliance with the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC) and Central Zoo Authority (CZA) from time to time,” the affidavit stated.

It said the project will revive native flora and fauna, replacing invasive species with local vegetation and enhance groundwater recharge through soil and water conservation, supported by a 3 MLD treated wastewater pipeline recharging more than 10 water bodies. “Also soil and water conservation structures will be constructed to conserve the rain water in the proposed area,” it added.

The Haryana Government said “that a specific Committee has been constituted by the State Government vide order dated 22.01.2025 to oversee various issues related to the proposed project on ‘Development of Zoo and Wildlife Safari in Aravalli region of Haryana’ under the Chairpersonship of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden, Haryana. Even experts like Sh. S. P. Yadav, Retd. IFS, Secretary General, Big Cat Alliance and Advisor, Cheetah Project and other forest officers of the fields are the members of the Committee who are technical experts in the matter.”