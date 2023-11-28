Jind school principal fired for 'sexually harassing' girls

Chandigarh, November 28
The Haryana government on Tuesday terminated the services of the principal of a government girls school in Jind district, who is facing charges of sexually harassing several girls.
The education department issued the dismissal orders following approval from Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The orders were issued under Article 311 of the Constitution, sources said.
The reports of the education department and the district administration formed the basis of the dismissal, sources said.
