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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Govt expands health insurance coverage to middle-class families

Haryana: Govt expands health insurance coverage to middle-class families

Offers Rs 5 lakh cashless treatment from Nov 1

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:06 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has broadened the access to government-backed health insurance beyond economically weaker sections, bringing a larger segment of the state’s middle class within the ambit of affordable healthcare.

Until now, the scheme largely catered to lower-income families. The CHIRAYU framework catered to the families earning between Rs 1.8 lakh and Rs 3 lakh annually for Rs 5 lakh health cover by paying Rs 1,500 per year.

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Now, the Nayab Singh Saini government has decided to extend the benefits of the Chirayu-Ayushman Haryana Scheme to middle-income families who were earning more than Rs 3 lakh annually.

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The move, which comes into effect on November 1, would entitle the eligible families for cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per year at empanelled government and private hospitals across India. The eligibility will be determined through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) database.

Those families with a verified annual income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh can enrol by paying an annual contribution of Rs 4,000, while those earning over Rs 6 lakh will have to contribute Rs 5,000 per year, said Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Dr Sumita Misra.

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