Haryana govt expands lung disease policy, Rs 5 lakh aid to be given to workers

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The policy widens the scope to cover a broader category of “dreadful” occupational diseases grouped under pneumoconiosis — conditions caused by prolonged inhalation of harmful dust particles at workplaces such as factories, construction sites and textile mills.

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Silicosis, one of the most common forms, is caused by inhaling crystalline silica dust, leading to inflammation and scarring in the lungs. Asbestosis results from exposure to asbestos fibres, often manifesting years after exposure with symptoms ranging from mild breathlessness to severe respiratory distress. Byssinosis, also known as “brown lung disease”, is linked to cotton dust exposure in textile units and is often marked by chest tightness and breathing difficulties, particularly at the beginning of the workweek. Bagassosis, a relatively rare condition, is caused by inhaling dust from bagasse — the fibrous residue of sugarcane — and can trigger allergic reactions and long-term lung damage.

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The policy applies to workers employed in relevant industries and construction activities who have worked continuously in Haryana for at least five years prior to notification. Once diagnosed by the Pneumoconiosis Diagnosis Board, affected workers will be referred for immediate treatment. Those covered under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act, 1948 will receive care at ESI hospitals, while others will be treated free of cost at government hospitals and medical colleges.

A key feature of the policy is the provision of financial support. A one-time assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be granted to affected workers for rehabilitation. In case of death, Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the widow, widower or surviving parents, along with Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses.

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The policy also ensures long-term financial security through a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 for affected workers, based on disease classification under International Labour Organisation (ILO) norms. After the worker’s death, a family pension of Rs 3,500 per month will be extended to dependents.

Additional welfare measures include annual educational assistance for children ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000, depending on their class, as well as marriage assistance of Rs 51,000 for daughters and Rs 11,000 for sons.

To fund these initiatives, a dedicated corpus will be created with 70% contribution from the Haryana Labour Welfare Board and 30% from the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. The contribution amount will be finalised by the Labour Commissioner with administrative approval.