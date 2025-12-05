DT
Home / Haryana / Haryana govt extends gratuity benefits to employees under Unified Pension Scheme

Haryana govt extends gratuity benefits to employees under Unified Pension Scheme

The UPS was introduced with effect from August 1, 2025, covering state government employees recruited on or after January 1, 2006, and who were previously covered under the NPS

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:33 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
The Haryana government on Friday announced an extension of benefits of ‘retirement gratuity and death gratuity’ to its state government employees who are covered under the Unified Pension Scheme.

An office memorandum in this regard was issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who also holds the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, clarifying that all state government employees enrolled under the Unified Pension Scheme will now be eligible for these crucial gratuity benefits.

The Haryana government had adopted the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), notified by the Government of India under the National Pension System (NPS).

The UPS was introduced with effect from August 1, 2025, covering state government employees recruited on or after January 1, 2006, and who were previously covered under the NPS.

Tags :
