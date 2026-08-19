Haryana govt extends window to regularise subdivided industrial plots in NIT Faridabad

The Haryana Government has extended the window for owners of subdivided industrial plots in NIT Faridabad to regularise their plots, giving them six months from the publication of the latest notification to complete the process.

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The Urban Local Bodies Department issued the notification dated August 18 regarding the extension under Section 398(2)(a) of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, and in continuation of the notifications issued in 2017 and 2020.

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The department substituted the existing provision governing the regularisation of unauthorised subdivision of industrial plots.

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It said, “All the owners of the plots, who have sub-divided their plots without obtaining approval from the competent authority, shall be eligible to get the sub-division of their plots regularized within a period of six months from the date of publication of this notification.”

All other terms, conditions and technical parameters as specified in the notification dated October 6, 2017, and its subsequent amendment dated September 1, 2020, shall remain unchanged and applicable.

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The notification has been issued by Ashok Kumar Meena, Commissioner and Secretary to the Haryana Government, Urban Local Bodies Department.

The extension is significant for industrial plot owners in NIT Faridabad who undertook subdivisions without prior approval and have been seeking an opportunity to bring such subdivisions within the regularisation framework, said a senior official.