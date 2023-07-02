Haryana Govt failed to fill vacant posts of teacher: AAP

Karnal, July 1
AAP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta accused the state government for not filling the vacant posts of teacher across the state. He was chairing a meeting of the party office-bearers of the education wing here on Saturday. “The state government spends 11 per cent of the total budget allocation on the education sector and schools do not have even basic facilities. Several posts of teacher are lying vacant, due to which students are leaving schools,” said Gupta.
He claimed that the AAP will form a government in Haryana. On the issue of CM face, Gupta said the party’s political affairs committee will take the decision in this regard at the right time after public opinion. He said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will lead the campaign in Haryana. “Kejriwal will visit Haryana to strengthen the party base across the state,” said Gupta.
