Haryana Govt fixes 48-hour target for Vigilance information

The Haryana Government has directed all departments to appoint a gazetted officer as a nodal officer to ensure the timely exchange of information with the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

In a letter issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the government said the designated officers would be responsible for coordinating responses to the Bureau’s requests and providing the requisite information through written correspondence.

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The departments have been asked to provide the information, wherever practicable, within 48 hours of receiving a written request from the Bureau. The move aims to prevent unnecessary delays in sharing essential information and facilitate coordination between the departments and the anti-corruption agency.

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The government has also directed all departments to submit details of their designated nodal officers to the Vigilance Department and the DGP of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau within 15 days of the issuance of the instructions.

The details must include the officers’ names, designations, mobile numbers and email IDs.