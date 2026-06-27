Haryana Govt grants Rs 10-lakh compensation to Bihar boy who lost arm

Advertisement

The case came to light after the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) took cognisance of the incident.

Advertisement

Anil Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, who enslaved Sanjay, and allegedly cut off parts of his arm with a blade after it got entangled in a chaff cutter last July, is facing trial in the case.

Advertisement

Sanjay’s ordeal began in April 2025, when he arrived in Kangra from Bihar’s Kishanganj in search of work.

After over a month, his father came to pick him up from Kangra, and both reached Jind. At the Bahadurgarh railway station, Sanjay got down to buy food and missed the train. His father searched for him at the next station, Delhi, but could not trace him.

Advertisement

At the Bahadurgarh railway station, Anil Kumar (28), a dairy owner from Gautambuddh Nagar (UP), saw the boy crying. He took advantage of his situation and brought him to his dairy on a motorcycle. Sanjay was forced to tend to cattle and work in the fields.

After about two months, while cutting fodder, his left arm was severed, but Kumar did not take him to a doctor. Instead, he cut the remaining part of his arm with a blade and gave him some medicine. Frightened by possible police action, Kumar took him to the Palwal-Hasanpur road, gave him Rs 10,000, and abandoned him in a wounded state.

A teacher helped Sanjay and took him to a Community Health Centre in Nuh and the police contacted his father. The boy was referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak, where he underwent four surgeries.

Kumar was arrested in December 2025.

The commission, in its order on May 14, said an artificial limb for the victim would cost about Rs 10 lakh. In compliance with the order, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sudhir Rajpal, awarded the compensation.