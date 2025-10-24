Haryana govt hikes Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief by 3%
The revised rates will take effect from July 1, 2024
The Haryana Government on Friday announced an increase in the rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) payable to its employees and pensioners/family pensioners.
As per the latest order, those drawing pay and pension under the 7th Pay Commission structure will now receive DA and DR at the rate of 58 per cent, up from the existing 55 per cent of basic pay and pension/family pension.
The revised rates will take effect from July 1, 2025.
According to a letter issued by Anurag Rastogi, Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Finance Department), the enhanced DA and DR will be paid along with salary and pension for October 2025.
The arrears for the months of July to September 2025 will be released in November 2025.
The order further states that fractions of fifty paise and above in the calculation of DA and DR shall be rounded off to the next higher rupee, while fractions below fifty paise will be ignored.
