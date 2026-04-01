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Home / Haryana / Haryana govt hospitals to remain open 24/7

Haryana govt hospitals to remain open 24/7

Special cleanliness drive from April 13; help desks to facilitate patients

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 02:28 AM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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For the convenience of patients, additional registration counters will be opened, if needed.
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The Haryana Government has issued new guidelines regarding healthcare services and maintenance at government hospitals across the state.

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In view of these guidelines, Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Capt Manoj Kumar has assigned specific responsibilities to the officials concerned in the district.

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“The guidelines issued by the government mandate that all government hospitals remain clean and fully functional round the clock,” he said, adding that the move is a significant step towards improving healthcare services.

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The DC maintained that the district administration would implement these guidelines effectively so that no patient visiting the hospital faces inconvenience.

He said that as per government orders, a week-long special cleanliness campaign would be conducted in all health centres of the district from April 13. He added that all civil hospitals, community health centres and other government health facilities would remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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He further stated that for the convenience of patients, additional registration counters would be opened, if needed. Additionally, hospital help desks and Ayushman Bharat help desks would be set up.

Capt Manoj Kumar said special attention would be paid to the aesthetics of maternity and childcare wards. “The walls of these wards will be decorated with light colours and beautiful paintings with the help of local artists,” he said, adding that in view of the summer season, all hospitals will ensure the provision of cool and clean drinking water, water coolers and mosquito repellents.

The DC stated that he, along with all SDMs, would inspect the hospitals within the next five days.

“During these inspections, cleanliness, availability of medicines and staff attendance will be checked. Strict action will be taken against employees found without uniforms or negligent in their duties. Instructions have also been given to immediately remove old, worn-out vehicles and junk parked on hospital premises,” he maintained.

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