Haryana govt hospitals to use Ayushman, Chirayu funds for staff incentives, upgrades

The amount received by government hospitals for treating patients under the Ayushman Bharat and Chirayu schemes would be utilised for providing special incentives to doctors and staff at the respective hospitals, upgradation, sanitation works and Ayushman Mitras. The proposal submitted by the Health Department in this regard has been approved by the government.

The same was announced by Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini while chairing a review meeting with Health Department officials at the Haryana Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

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The CM said that the process of opening Amrit Pharmacies in all government hospitals must be completed by November 1.

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He also directed officials to improve the functioning of hospitals where the number of claims under the Ayushman Bharat and Chirayu schemes is below the average.

He directed that the CM’s Good Governance Associates in each district be tasked with monitoring the functioning of hospitals and providing suggestions for improvement.

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Free treatment for diabetic retinopathy

Saini directed that the number of packages available under the Ayushman scheme in government hospitals be increased so that free treatment could be extended to the maximum possible number of patients. He said that treatment for diabetic retinopathy, a condition affecting the retina of the eyes, would also be provided free of cost in all government hospitals and included in the package available at government hospitals.

Saini directed immediate filling of vacant posts of doctors, radiologists and cardiologists in government hospitals.

Saini added that services of specialist doctors working in private hospitals or engaged in private practice could also be utilised at government hospitals, with payments made on a daily or per-operation basis.

While reviewing the progress of the district-level HIV task force, the Chief Minister said that he would personally review its progress every four months.

Meanwhile, the CM also reviewed the targets set during the previous meeting for improving the functioning of the Health Department. These included the use of e-Upchar to provide relief to patients, effective functioning of de-addiction centres, conducting special drives to register eligible beneficiaries under the Ayushman and Chirayu schemes, giving special attention to cleanliness in hospitals, regular reporting for monitoring Ayushman claims, and package-wise comparisons between private and government hospitals. He issued necessary directions to the officials in this regard.