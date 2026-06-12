Haryana Govt inks MoU with Medanta to boost maternal health

A major step was taken today towards strengthening maternal and child health services in Haryana, with the State Health Department signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Medanta Foundation – Poor and Needy Patients Welfare Trust for the upgrade and enhancement of operations at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ateli, Mahendragarh district.

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Following the signing of the MoU, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao and Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta Foundation, Dr Naresh Trehan, exchanged the agreement documents.

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Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Sumita Misra; Director, Medical Education and Research, Yashendra Singh; Managing Director, Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited, Manoj Kumar; Director General, Health Services, Dr Manish Bansal; and Director, Dr Brahmdeep, were also present.

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Health Minister Arti Singh Rao described the MoU as a historic step for the state’s healthcare sector. Appreciating the collaboration between the Government and Medanta, she said the partnership reflects the Government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and outcomes in remote areas through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

She expressed confidence that the initiative would significantly improve maternal and child health indicators in the region and ensure access to quality healthcare services closer to people’s homes.