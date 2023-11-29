Haryana govt introduces form to assess cops’ performance

Chandigarh, November 28

To improve the performance of police officials, a comprehensive assessment form has been introduced by the state government. The form outlines key performance indicators that define the tasks and responsibilities of officials.

DGP Shatrujeet Kapur issued detailed guidelines through a letter addressed to police commissioners, range additional director generals of police, IG, superintendents of police, deputy commissioners of police, superintendent of police and other police officers.

The form, having seven distinct categories, delineates tasks specific to the functions of each officer and employee. The responsibilities of each officer or employee were studied comprehensively and points were defined accordingly.The form allows officers and employees to self-assess their performance based on these points, with a provision for negative marking, if their performance declines.

Feedback from complainants is deemed crucial, with satisfaction rates determining marks awarded to the officers concerned. A notable provision in the form involves allocating marks for officers contributing to drug-free campaigns.

The DGP emphasised the significance of complainant’s satisfaction, with feedback being actively sought regarding the department’s response to lodged complaints. If more than 80 per cent of complainants express satisfaction, the officer concerned will be awarded 10 marks.

The outcomes of this assessment form will play a key role in shaping various crucial decisions concerning the operational framework of police personnel, encompassing aspects such as annual confidential reports (ACR) and transfers.