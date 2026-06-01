Haryana govt introduces new facility on Family ID portal to address grievances related to electricity

In a significant step toward improving governance and citizen convenience, the Haryana government has introduced a new facility on the Family ID (Parivar Pehchan Patra - PPP) portal, allowing residents to register grievances related to incorrect or mismatched electricity connection details.

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The initiative aims to address a long-standing issue where electricity connections recorded in the Family ID database often do not align with official records maintained by UHBVN (Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam) and DHBVN (Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam). This discrepancy has, in many cases, created hurdles for citizens in accessing government services and welfare schemes.

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PPP state coordinator Dr Satish Khola said mismatch between Family ID data and electricity department records have been a recurring concern. Incorrect mapping can lead to errors in beneficiary identification and delays in service delivery.

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“To resolve these issues, the government has now rolled out a streamlined grievance redressal mechanism directly on the Family ID Portal. The move reflects a broader push toward digital governance, accuracy of public records and ease of access for citizens,” he said.

How can this facility be used?

Under the new system, citizens can log in to the Family ID Portal and submit a grievance regarding their electricity connection details by accessing the newly added electricity correction option.

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To initiate the request, applicants are required to provide the correct electricity connection number followed by uploading supporting documents to validate their claim.

Once submitted, the system automatically compares the information provided by the applicant with the data maintained by the respective power utilities (UHBVN or DHBVN).

Multi-level verification process

The grievance process has been designed to ensure both transparency and accountability. If discrepancies are identified, the case is electronically forwarded to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of the concerned district.

The ADC then assigns the verification task to field officials -Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and Executive Engineer (XEN).

These officials conduct on-ground verification and submit a detailed report through the system. Based on this report, the ADC can approve if the applicant was found to be genuine or reject, if found it invalid. Accordingly, a new electricity connection is mapped with the Family ID.

One of the biggest advantages of this initiative is that it significantly reduces the need for citizens to visit government offices multiple times. Previously, correcting such discrepancies involved a lengthy manual process, often requiring visits to both electricity department offices and district offices.

Now, with the process being completely digital and trackable, citizens can expect faster resolution and greater clarity on the status of their applications.

Accurate data plays a crucial role in determining eligibility for various schemes. With corrected electricity linkage, eligible families are more likely to receive benefits without delays or errors.