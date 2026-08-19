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Home / Haryana / Haryana govt makes online process mandatory for creation of supernumerary posts

Haryana govt makes online process mandatory for creation of supernumerary posts

State directs departments, boards and corporations to submit proposals online; physical files to be rejected

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:11 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has directed all government departments, boards, corporations and authorities to submit proposals for the creation of supernumerary posts for eligible contractual employees only through a dedicated online portal.

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The directive, issued by the Finance Department, Haryana, on August 17, follows the state government’s instructions that cases for extending job security benefits to eligible contractual employees under the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Services) Act, 2024, and Rules, 2025, be processed through the dedicated portal. The Finance Department has been authorised to create supernumerary posts for such employees.

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The department noted that proposals for the creation of these posts were still being referred through physical files. It has now made it clear that such proposals must be submitted through the dedicated online portal only. “No physical file shall be entertained by the Finance Department in this regard,” the order stated.

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The instructions have been issued to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors/chief administrators of boards, corporations and authorities, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners across the state.

“The move is aimed at streamlining the processing of cases related to job security for eligible contractual employees and ensuring that proposals for the creation of supernumerary posts are handled through a uniform digital mechanism,” said a local official.

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He pointed out that a large number of employees had been working on a contractual basis in various government departments for several years.

“The state government is now in the process of extending job security to employees who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria but whose posts have not been sanctioned. Since the creation of supernumerary posts is necessary to extend the benefit to such employees, the new system is being seen as a first step towards providing them job security,” the official added.

He further said the departments concerned would now submit proposals online for the creation of supernumerary posts for eligible employees, enabling them to avail themselves of the job security benefit.

The Finance Department has also forwarded the instructions to the Management Consultant of the HBPE and all expenditure-controlling branches for information and necessary action.

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