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Home / Haryana / Haryana govt notifies master plan for Sukhna sanctuary eco-sensitive zone

Haryana govt notifies master plan for Sukhna sanctuary eco-sensitive zone

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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An aerial view of Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary in Chandigarh. File
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The Haryana Government has notified the Zonal Master Plan for the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), detailing what can, cannot, and must be regulated within a 24.61 sq. km buffer around the sanctuary’s boundary. It touches 10 villages and parts of Panchkula city.

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The notification, issued by the state Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department on August 26, gives effect to an ESZ that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had already demarcated in November 2024, extending between 1 km and 2.035 km from the sanctuary’s edge.

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The master plan has prohibited any new constructions of any kind, including commercial hotels and resorts, within the catchment of the sanctuary. However, local residents shall be permitted to undertake construction on their land for bona fide residential use, in accordance with the building bylaws, to meet their residential needs.

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To maintain ecological integrity, high-rise group housing societies or other large-scale high-rise structures shall not be permitted within the ESZ.

All existing approved development plans shall remain undisturbed, and the already approved planning framework of the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) in Panchkula city shall be strictly adhered to; no deviation from the sanctioned plans that may be inconsistent with the ESZ notification shall be permitted. A total of 194.9 acres of the MDC’s approved layout area and 283 acres of its development plan area fall within the 1-km ESZ buffer.

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Commercial mining, stone quarrying, stone crushing units, new saw mills, and pollution-causing industries are prohibited. Commercial use of natural water resources, including groundwater, shall be prohibited in the ESZ, and all steps shall be taken to prevent contamination or pollution of water.

The establishment of large-scale commercial livestock and poultry farms by firms, corporations and companies is also prohibited. There shall be no felling of trees on the forest land or government or revenue or private land within the ESZ area without prior permission of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. New tourism and construction activity must instead conform to the zonal plan and Tourism Master Plan.

The master plan promotes eco-friendly agriculture, horticulture, dairying and fisheries by local communities, along with rainwater harvesting, renewable energy adoption, organic farming, agroforestry, and cottage industries run by village artisans.

The primary responsibility for maintaining a watch and taking cognisance of any violations of the provisions of the master plan in the ESZ shall be with the competent district-level authorities, while overall implementation and monitoring shall be the responsibility of the District Monitoring Committee.

The committee will ensure that the decisions taken by it are consistent with all relevant statutory laws and, in the event of any conflict of provisions contained in this Zonal Master Plan, in such matters the stipulation of the statutory laws shall prevail.

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