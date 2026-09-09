Haryana Govt offers quality potato seeds to farmers

The Horticulture Department has offered to provide quality seeds of improved and disease-resistant potato varieties to farmers.

As per information, the Potato Technology Centre at Shamgarh in Karnal is providing Early Generation Seed and minitubers of high-yielding varieties such as kufri pukhraj, kufri mohan, kufri khyati, kufri chipsona and kufri frysona to farmers through a transparent system.

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Farmers can book the seeds online through the department’s portal. Using the certified, virus-free seeds will significantly increase yield per acre and help farmers secure a premium price for their produce.

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Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana said adequate quantities of minitubers are also available under the PTCMT category, and farmers can ensure timely booking through the portal.