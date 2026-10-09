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Home / Haryana / Haryana Govt okays Rs 549.5L hostel for farmers at Indo-Israel centre in Gharaunda

Haryana Govt okays Rs 549.5L hostel for farmers at Indo-Israel centre in Gharaunda

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:40 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables in Gharaunda, Karnal.
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A hostel for farmers will be constructed at the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables in Gharaunda. The state government has given its approval for the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 549.52 lakh.

Assembly Speaker and Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan had been raising the demand for a long time. The centre has been functioning for a decade and a half under the Indo-Israel agricultural project. VVIPs from India and abroad, along with farmers from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan, regularly visit the centre for exposure tours and training programmes. Due to the absence of proper residential facilities, farmers visiting the centre from distant places often face inconvenience.

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On March 23, 2025, during the concluding ceremony of the 11th Mega Vegetable Expo, Speaker Kalyan had raised the issue before CM Nayab Singh Saini, after which the CM announced that a hostel would be built at the centre for the visiting farmers. “I am thankful to CM Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for this facility,” said Kalyan.

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After completion of all formalities, the state government has now granted formal approval. As per the plan, the ground floor will have arrangements for refreshments for 30 farmers, while the first floor will provide accommodation facilities. The foundation stone of the hostel is expected to be laid soon, said Kalyan, adding that the purpose of this project was to provide all essential facilities to farmers coming to the centre for training and exposure visits. Once completed, the hostel will make it convenient for farmers from remote areas of Haryana and other states to attend programmes at the centre, he added.

“With this accommodation facility, their visit would be more fruitful,” said Kalyan, adding that the government was spending large sums on research and such institutes so that new technologies reached the farming community, especially the youth.

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