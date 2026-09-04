Haryana Govt plans drive to shift 80,000 stray cattle to gaushalas

Haryana Gau Seva Aayog chairman Ramchandra Kamboj has claimed that more than 80,000 stray cattle are currently roaming on roads across the state and said they would soon be shifted to gaushalas under a special drive.

The issue has again come into focus in Haryana, particularly in Fatehabad and Sirsa, where stray cattle are frequently seen on roads and searching for food in garbage dumps. While this exposes the animals to illness and injuries, their presence on busy roads also creates a risk of accidents.

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Kamboj made the statement on Friday while addressing cow devotees and representatives of social and religious organisations at Shri Gopal Krishna Gaushala in Bhuna, Fatehabad. He said a one-week special drive could be held in October or December to remove stray cattle from roads and shift them to gaushalas.

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The drive, he said, would involve gaushalas as well as social and religious organisations. Before starting it, the commission is assessing the capacity and facilities available at gaushalas to accommodate additional cattle.

Kamboj said gaushalas taking in more stray cattle could receive additional financial assistance for constructing sheds.

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The proposed drive comes against the backdrop of continued government support to gaushalas. According to the government data, Rs 283.87 crore was provided as fodder grants to gaushalas across Haryana between 2020-21 and 2024-25. Sirsa has been among the districts receiving significant financial assistance.

Kamboj also said Rs 3,100 would be provided for the dignified disposal of dead cattle at gaushalas. A proposal has also been made to give gaushalas 25 per cent of the lease revenue from panchayat grazing land to help improve fodder arrangements.

A meeting with gaushala representatives is scheduled at Bhodia Khera on September 8, where the proposed statewide drive will be discussed.