Haryana Govt plans fresh campaign to consolidate landholdings

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, September 11

With consolidation of land yet to be conducted over 93,925 bighas across seven districts of the state, the Haryana Government will start a fresh campaign for consolidation for the welfare of farmers.

Maximum land in Gurugram Gurugram accounted for a maximum of 34,816 bighas which are yet to be consolidated, followed by Mahendragarh (13,785 bighas), Karnal (13,082 bighas) and Rohtak (12,443 bighas).

Sources said under the campaign, the stakeholders, including the farmers, would be made aware of the benefits of land consolidation. Efforts would be made to settle disputes at the pre-litigation stage.

What government plans Farmers, other stakeholders to be made aware of consolidation’s benefits

Efforts to settle consolidation cases at pre-litigation stage

To urge courts to dispose of pending cases expeditiously

Litigation is the major hurdle in the consolidation of landholdings. “The government would also request various courts to dispose of pending consolidation cases expeditiously so that the farmers are able to better utilise the consolidated land, either themselves or hand it over to the government for acquisition for public welfare projects,” a senior officer stated.

Detailed policy guidelines for settling disputes would be issued soon to expedite consolidation.

Giving details of the districts where land consolidation has not been done yet, he said Gurugram in the NCR accounted for a maximum of 34,816 bighas. Mahendragarh with 13,785 bighas came second, followed by Karnal (13,082 bighas) and Rohtak (12,443 bighas). Faridabad (7,375 bighas), Panipat (6,551 bighas) and Jhajjar (6,551 bighas) are other districts where consolidation is yet to start.

Consolidation of agricultural holdings means amalgamation, rearrangement and redistribution of land parcels in a revenue estate in such a way that farm holdings are more compact and help in improved productivity.

A majority of consolidation cases are under litigation. In a widely publicised case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had stayed the consolidation of agricultural holdings in Faridabad’s Kot village over an area of about 5,095 bighas earlier this year

#Gurugram