Haryana Govt plans ‘Gau Vanns’ to curb stray cattle menace

Chairman of the Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises, Mohan Lal Kaushik, said the government had directed gram panchayats to earmark at least 10 acres of gochar (grazing) land to strengthen fodder availability in coordination with the Haryana Gau Seva Aayog. The move is aimed at supporting the state's efforts to house and protect stray cattle.

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Kaushik estimated that more than 70,000 cows were currently roaming roads in urban and rural areas across Haryana. While around 40,000 cows are housed in 707 registered gaushalas, the government plans to accommodate the remaining animals through additional shelters and the proposed Gau Vanns.

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A large-scale cattle facility spread across 89 acres at Bhojawas village in Mahendragarh district is nearing completion. Similar projects are being developed at Rajpura Khadar in Palwal district, Bhuna in Kaithal district and Sambhli in Karnal district.

“The government is committed to expanding infrastructure for cattle welfare by developing gaushalas and Gau Vanns, ensuring safe shelter, adequate fodder and better facilities for cows,” Kaushik said.

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He said 22 new gaushalas were expected to become operational this month, while the process of establishing another 14 was already underway. A newly built gaushala at Ratewali in Panchkula would also be registered shortly.

The government also plans to establish a Gau Vansh Research Centre at Sukhdarshanpur by utilising an existing building. The centre will focus on developing Panchgavya-based products and hosting Swadeshi fairs.

In another initiative, the government is considering providing e-rickshaws to registered gaushalas for deployment as ‘Gau Seva Raths’ to rescue and transport injured and sick cattle.

Kaushik said the state continued to support gaushalas through fodder grants. Registered gaushalas can apply for financial assistance through the dedicated portal until October 14, after which the six-month instalment of the grant will be released. The government has set a target of disbursing Rs 300 crore in fodder grants during the current financial year.

The state has also proposed the construction of iron sheds in 200 gaushalas this year, with each project eligible for financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh. Last year, such sheds were built in 49 gaushalas.

To improve indigenous cattle breeds, a modern laboratory has been established at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS), Hisar. Officials have been asked to expedite breed-improvement initiatives to make superior cattle breeds available to farmers. Kaushik said Haryana would draw lessons from similar programmes being implemented in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Punjab to further strengthen its livestock sector.