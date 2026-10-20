Haryana Govt plans Harappan heritage corridor

The Haryana Government plans to develop a Saraswati-Sindhu Civilisation Corridor to improve tourism connectivity and link important archaeological sites, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said at the inauguration of the seven-day Rakhigarhi Mahotsav in Hansi district today.

The proposed corridor aims to strengthen links between heritage destinations and promote integrated archaeological tourism, he said, adding that the government was taking steps to conserve and develop historically significant sites across the state.

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Saini said the old tehsil building in Nuh, Loharu Fort and the tomb complex at Tauru had been declared state-protected monuments. A state-of-the-art archaeological museum was also being established in Sector 5, Panchkula. The government had initiated a project to prepare site plans and exterior design frameworks for all state-protected monuments to strengthen their conservation.

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Describing Rakhigarhi as a testament to India's ancient civilisation, the Chief Minister said the Harappan site preserved evidence of a highly developed society whose craftsmanship, ingenuity and collective efforts had shaped human settlements thousands of years ago. The mahotsav is being organised on the theme ‘Mati Se Mahotsav Tak’.

He announced a grant of Rs 51 lakh for the Rakhigarhi village panchayat and assured that its demands would be addressed.

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The Chief Minister inspected the museum under construction at the site and visited stalls showcasing artefacts and products made by artisans. He also witnessed an excavation demonstration organised by the Archaeology Department, which displayed the excavation process and archaeological artefacts recovered during such work. Saini and Heritage and Tourism Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma also examined a seal displayed at the event.

Drawing a parallel between Haryana's historic sites, Saini said Kurukshetra had given humanity the message of karma, while Rakhigarhi offered insights into an organised and developed civilisation. Pottery, beads, seals and other artefacts recovered from the site shed light on the craftsmanship, agriculture and community life of its inhabitants, he said.

The Chief Minister urged young people to learn about their heritage and use digital platforms to present Rakhigarhi's history accurately to wider audiences.

An international conference is also being organised as part of the mahotsav, bringing together Indian and foreign scholars to discuss archaeological evidence, recent discoveries and future research opportunities.

Saini said Rakhigarhi was among five archaeological sites identified by the Centre for development as iconic sites. Efforts were also underway to secure its inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Sharma said coordinated efforts were being made to establish Rakhigarhi as an internationally recognised heritage destination and attract foreign tourists.