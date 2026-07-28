Haryana Govt promotes 101 educators as principals, honours posting choices

In a move aimed at strengthening leadership in government schools, the Haryana Education Department has promoted 101 educators, including 96 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and five headmasters, as principals.

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What has set the latest promotions apart is the department’s decision to accommodate the preferred choices of the promoted educators while allotting them schools.

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The promotions have been made under the Haryana State Education School Cadre (Group B) Service Rules, 2012, as amended in 2014. As per government policy, 20 per cent of the posts have been reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste category.

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The move has been welcomed by the Haryana State Lecturers Association (HSLA), which termed it a long-awaited decision that would strengthen school administration and improve the academic environment for students across the state.

The teaching community has particularly appreciated the decision to allot schools largely according to the preferences submitted by the promoted educators. Several had submitted long lists of preferred postings, with a majority being allotted their first-choice schools.

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Hari Savroop, a PGT (History) at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Rohtak, had reportedly listed around 60 preferred locations. He was allotted his first-choice posting as principal at PM Shri Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Meham, in Rohtak district.

Balwan Singh, a PGT (Hindi) from Government Senior Secondary School, Saidpur, in Sonepat district, had submitted nearly 50 preferences. He was appointed principal at his first-choice institution, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Kalanaur, in Rohtak district.

Sunita, a PGT (Geography) from Government Senior Secondary School, Sundawas, in Hisar district, had submitted 48 preferences and secured her first choice — Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Badyan Brahmanan, in Hisar district.

However, Ravi Parkash, a PGT (History) from Government Senior Secondary School, Chhara, in Jhajjar district, had listed 45 preferred schools but was posted as principal at CM EEE Government Senior Secondary School, Bichpari, in Sonepat district — his 11th preference.

HSLA president Satpal Sindhu said the promotions would help address a long-standing shortage of Principals in government schools and inject fresh leadership into the education system.

He pointed out that nearly 300 principal posts had been lying vacant across Haryana, adversely affecting the administrative and academic functioning of schools. The situation had been further aggravated by the promotion of several principals as Block Education Officers (BEOs), particularly in senior secondary schools falling under the Rest of Haryana (ROH) category.

“We had urged the Director of School Education to fill these vacancies at the earliest. These promotions will strengthen leadership at the school level and provide a new direction to the education system,” Sindhu said.

He added that in the absence of regular principals, many schools had been functioning through stop-gap arrangements, with senior teachers being assigned additional administrative responsibilities, leaving them unable to concentrate on their teaching schedules.