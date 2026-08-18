Haryana Govt reserves up to 20% of key posts for ex-Agniveers

The Haryana Government has expanded employment opportunities for ex-Agniveers by providing 20% horizontal reservation in direct recruitment to specified government posts, besides 5% reservation in other Group-C posts and 1% in Group-B posts related to skill specialisations acquired during military service.

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The consolidated instructions were issued today by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and will come into force from September 1.

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The 20% reservation will apply to Police Constable in the Home Department, Indian Reserve Battalion and State Disaster Response Force, besides Forest Guard, Prison Warden, Mining Guard, Wildlife Guard and Fire Operator-cum-Driver posts.

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Of the 20% quota, 2% each has been earmarked for Deprived Scheduled Castes, Other Scheduled Castes, BC-B and EWS, while BC-A has 3% and the unreserved category 9%.

For other Group-C posts, excluding those covered under the 20% quota, ex-Agniveers will get 5% horizontal reservation. For Group-B posts related to their skill specialisation, the reservation will be 1%.

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After the recruitment process, ex-Agniveers will be selected on merit within their respective category and against the point reserved for the vertical category to which they belong. If a suitable ex-Agniveer is unavailable, the vacancy may be filled by a candidate from the respective vertical reservation category as per applicable rules.

PST exemption for specified posts

Ex-Agniveers applying for Police Constable, Forest Guard, Prison Warden, Mining Guard, Wildlife Guard and Fire Operator-cum-Driver posts will be exempted from the Physical Screening Test (PST).

They will continue to be exempted from the Common Eligibility Test for Group-C posts and from skill-related tests corresponding to skills acquired during military training. However, they will have to appear in the written examination prescribed by the recruiting agency.

The exemptions will have to be claimed while applying against advertisements issued by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. The new instructions supersede those issued on August 20, 2025, and July 20, 2026.