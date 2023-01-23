Haryana Govt sacked 48 corrupt staff in eight years

Chandigarh, January 22
In the last eight years, 48 corrupt and non-performing officers were sacked by the state government. These employees were working in the offices of various departments, boards and corporations of the state government.
“We aim to make the governance system transparent. The state government is moving forward on the basic principle of minimum government and maximum governance. Efforts are being made to completely curb corruption in the state,” said the Chief Minister.
As per the government rules, the services of employees who do not work properly can be terminated at the age of 50-55 years or after 20 years of service.
But the previous governments did not strictly implement these rules.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway