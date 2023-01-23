Haryana Govt sacked 48 corrupt staff in eight years

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 22

In the last eight years, 48 corrupt and non-performing officers were sacked by the state government. These employees were working in the offices of various departments, boards and corporations of the state government.

“We aim to make the governance system transparent. The state government is moving forward on the basic principle of minimum government and maximum governance. Efforts are being made to completely curb corruption in the state,” said the Chief Minister.

As per the government rules, the services of employees who do not work properly can be terminated at the age of 50-55 years or after 20 years of service.

But the previous governments did not strictly implement these rules.