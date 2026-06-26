Haryana Govt seeks another extension for Chief Secretary as term draws to end

With the incumbent Haryana Chief Secretary (CS) Anurag Rastogi’s term ending on June 30, uncertainty prevails over the appointment of a successor, even as the government is learnt to have sent his case to the Centre for a second extension.

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Even as the names of two senior-most officers — 1990 batch IAS officers Sudhir Rajpal and Sumita Mishra — and another senior officer in the Chief Minister’s office have been doing the rounds, the names of two other officers, presently serving in the Government of India, have also been floated for the post. However, sources said the government was keen on retaining Rastogi.

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According to information, the government has recommended an extension of six months to a year. The final call lies with the Centre, which is yet to convey its decision. The government is relying on the precedence in Uttar Pradesh, where the Chief Secretary got three extensions after his retirement.

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Rastogi, who retired last year, was given a one-year extension slated to end on June 30. This also means that three senior officers — Arun Gupta, Sudhir Rajpal and Sumita Mishra — will retire if the government grants him year-long extension.

The government has also invited applications for the post of Chief Commissioner and Commissioner of the Right to Services Commission. This has, further, set the cat among the pigeons with conjectures being made about the appointments.

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Initially, it was being believed in bureaucratic circles that the applications have been invited as a back-up plan to accommodate Rastogi in case the Centre’s approval does not come through. However, as the last date for picking a new CS draws closer, the government seems to be in no hurry and is awaiting the Centre’s decision before proceeding further.