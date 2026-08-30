Haryana Govt seeks dept-wise vacancy data for former Agniveers

The state government has begun identifying direct recruitment vacancies for ex-Agniveers, domiciled in the state, across departments, boards and corporations.

Advertisement

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has directed all Administrative Secretaries to compile the vacancy positions from the departments, boards and corporations under their control and submit the information to the government on priority.

Advertisement

The exercise follows the state government’s instructions dated August 18, 2026, extending the benefit of horizontal reservation to ex-Agniveers domiciled in Haryana.

Advertisement

According to the communication by the Chief Secretary, the government has now decided to ascertain the availability of vacancies under the direct recruitment quota in various departments, boards and corporations for recruitment of ex-Agniveers through the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

The government has sought a post-wise and category-wise breakdown of vacancies, including the names of posts reserved for ex-Agniveers, the applicable reservation percentage and the tentative number of vacancies available to them.

Advertisement

Departments have been specifically asked to provide the number of vacancies earmarked for ex-Agniveers under the UR, OSC, DSC, BC-A, BC-B, and EWS categories. The prescribed proforma also seeks the month-wise ex-Agniveer recruitment position.

The direction covers all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, as well as Managing Directors, Chief Administrators and Chief Executive Officers of Haryana’s boards and corporations.