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Home / Haryana / Haryana govt set to conduct departmental exams for officers, employees

Haryana govt set to conduct departmental exams for officers, employees

They will be held from Nov 16-20 at Saarthak Government Integrated Senior Secondary School, Sector 12-A, Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:47 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has notified the schedule for the upcoming departmental examinations for officers and employees of various departments.

The departmental exams will be held from November 16 to November 20 at Saarthak Government Integrated Senior Secondary School, Sector 12-A, Panchkula.

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The exams will be conducted in two scheduled sessions:

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The morning session will be held from 10 am till 1 pm, while the evening session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

A notification has also been issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi in this regard.

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The exams would be held for Assistant Commissioners, Extra Assistant Commissioners, Block Development and Panchayats Officers, SDOs of the engineering groups, Tehsildars and officials of other departments, including Forest, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Cooperation, Panchayati Raj, Wildlife Preservation and Prisons.

Candidates intending to appear in the departmental exams are required to submit their applications through their respective Heads of Department or Administrative Secretary, as applicable, by October 23. Applications sent directly to the Central Committee of Examinations will not be entertained.

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