Haryana Govt set to digitise farm credit societies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

In a bid to revitalise the cooperative landscape in Haryana, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at empowering Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). These measures target improved healthcare access, fuel availability and overall service delivery through PACS across the state.

After presiding over the second meeting of the state-level cooperative development committees here today, he said 84 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) had secured in-principle approval to operate under the PM Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Additionally, provisional approvals have been extended to six PACS for the establishment of petrol and diesel outlets. All panchayats have now been covered in the state by PACS, he added

The computerisation of PACS is in full swing, with pre-testing scheduled for February 29, he said. The initiative will provide a comprehensive solution for various PACS activities, encompassing financial services, procurement, PDS operations, business planning and warehousing, he stated.