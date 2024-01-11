Haryana Govt set to digitise farm credit societies

Chandigarh, January 10
In a bid to revitalise the cooperative landscape in Haryana, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at empowering Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). These measures target improved healthcare access, fuel availability and overall service delivery through PACS across the state.
After presiding over the second meeting of the state-level cooperative development committees here today, he said 84 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) had secured in-principle approval to operate under the PM Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Additionally, provisional approvals have been extended to six PACS for the establishment of petrol and diesel outlets. All panchayats have now been covered in the state by PACS, he added
The computerisation of PACS is in full swing, with pre-testing scheduled for February 29, he said. The initiative will provide a comprehensive solution for various PACS activities, encompassing financial services, procurement, PDS operations, business planning and warehousing, he stated.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...