Haryana Govt sets ball rolling for selection of 174 judges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

The BJP-JJP government has set the ball rolling for the recruitment of 174 civil judges (junior division) across the state.

Close on the directions of the Supreme Court, the Haryana Government notified the Punjab Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Amendment Rules, 2023, to put in place the criteria for “special recruitment” to 174 posts on the recommendation of the a selection committee.

The notification issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the six-member selection committee, which had been mandated to oversee the selection process, would comprise three judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Haryana Advocate General, Haryana Chief Secretary and the Chairman of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

“The selection committee shall set question papers, evaluate answer sheets, conduct viva voce and take various ancillary/incidental steps. The recruitment process, including inviting and screening applications and issuing roll numbers, shall be undertaken by the HPSC,” the notification said.

A three-stage selection process, including preliminary examination, main examination and viva voce has been put in place. The selection committee will hold the preliminary examination (screening test) on the basis of which candidates will be shortlisted for the main examination. The number of such candidates will not be more than 10 times the advertised posts.

“Only those candidates shall be eligible to be recruited as judges, who score at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for Scheduled Castes, backward classes, physically handicapped and ex-servicemen candidates) in aggregate in the written and viva voce,” the notification added.

Selection process

Six-member selection panel will include three HC judges, the Haryana Advocate General, the Chief Secretary and the HPSC Chairman

The selection committee will set question papers, evaluate answer sheets and conduct viva voce

The HPSC has been tasked with inviting and screening applications besides issuing roll numbers

A three-stage selection process will have a preliminary examination, main examination and viva voce

#BJP #Supreme Court