Haryana govt sets process in motion for elevation of non-HCS officers to IAS

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, September 12

The BJP-JJP government has set the process for elevation of non-HCS officers to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) into motion.

In fact, an order by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal laid the basic qualifications for appearing in the written test to be conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) to shortlist candidates for onward submission to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the interview.

The qualifications included that a candidate should be holding a gazetted post, have at least eight years of experience and have outstanding merit and ability. However, the officials of the state police, state forest service, HCS (Judicial) and all boards, corporations and other autonomous bodies will not be eligible to compete in this examination.

With a view to instill transparency and eliminate discretion, the Khattar government had decided to conduct examination for the selection of IAS officers from the non-HCS category. The earlier government had allegedly sent the names of their “favourites” to the UPSC for the final selection ignoring merit and ability.

“A recommendation committee headed by the chief secretary and comprising the administrative secretary and the head of the department concerned and secretary, human resources, will forward the final list of the eligible candidates to the HPSC,” the order said.

Now, based purely on merit, the HPSC will recommend the names of the eligible candidates of “outstanding merit and ability”, not exceeding five times the number of vacancies, to the state government for onward submission of their names to the UPSC for final selection.

The procedure

Gazetted officials with eight years of experience to appear in written test to be conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)

The HPSC will prepare a merit list based on candidates’ performance in the written test

List of meritorious candidates, not exceeding five times the number of vacancies, will be the sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for final selection

